Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Alps Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 71.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 9,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 13,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $143.76. About 2.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 68,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 245,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 314,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 13,369 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 15,639 shares to 885,471 shares, valued at $88.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 7,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,443 shares to 320,902 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 48,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

