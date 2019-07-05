Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) At $62.44 Forms Top; Last Week Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Analysts

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) formed multiple top with $64.94 target or 4.00% above today’s $62.44 share price. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has $1.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 34,647 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 9.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 1 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CNCE in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. See Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiate

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 30.0000

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Janney Capital

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $13 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $18 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $23 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Westamerica Bancorporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 668,673 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). 94 were accumulated by Captrust Fin Advisors. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 3,806 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). City Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 43 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 3,849 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta L L C has invested 0.65% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 23,240 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 10,615 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 20,640 shares stake. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). 216,075 are held by Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.44 million activity. SYLVESTER EDWARD B had sold 5,000 shares worth $318,150. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ensinger George S sold $125,904. 9,167 shares were sold by THORSON JOHN A, worth $565,518 on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharma’s CTP-692 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage studies – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Concert Pharma’s CTP-692 Positive for Schizophrenia in Phase I – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity. BVF PARTNERS L P/IL had sold 386,289 shares worth $4.13M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 9,000 shares. Knott David M invested in 0.4% or 83,607 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 83,122 shares. 84,017 were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 10,260 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Lc. Vanguard Inc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 20,255 shares. 453,091 are owned by First Manhattan. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation holds 112,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 288 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 30,743 shares stake. California Employees Retirement stated it has 149,079 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $283.42 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 120,495 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma