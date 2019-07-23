Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) At $61.72 Forms Top; Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) formed multiple top with $67.27 target or 9.00% above today’s $61.72 share price. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has $1.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 60,148 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 9.67% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 160 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 102 trimmed and sold equity positions in Lamar Advertising Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 79.57 million shares, down from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lamar Advertising Co in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 84 Increased: 111 New Position: 49.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $937,985 activity. THORSON JOHN A had sold 9,167 shares worth $565,518 on Monday, January 28. Ensinger George S sold $186,982 worth of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Westamerica Bancorporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,764 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Limited Co Nj has 391,612 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 334,106 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 632 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 742,351 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt holds 54,255 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Invesco Ltd stated it has 308,534 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com owns 3,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 20,417 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 4,223 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,579 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2,336 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 186,182 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.