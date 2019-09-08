Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.20 N/A 2.80 22.88 Western Alliance Bancorporation 45 4.51 N/A 4.53 10.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Western Alliance Bancorporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Westamerica Bancorporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Westamerica Bancorporation and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% Western Alliance Bancorporation 0.00% 17.1% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. In other hand, Western Alliance Bancorporation has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Westamerica Bancorporation and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s average target price is $59, while its potential upside is 34.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westamerica Bancorporation and Western Alliance Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 85.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% Western Alliance Bancorporation 1.88% 9.77% 4.55% 9.26% -12.62% 25.2%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation was less bullish than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Westamerica Bancorporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.