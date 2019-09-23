Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Comparison side by side

Both Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.62 N/A 2.80 22.88 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.73 N/A 1.13 6.81

Table 1 demonstrates Westamerica Bancorporation and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Westamerica Bancorporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Westamerica Bancorporation and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 68.1%. Insiders owned roughly 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Westamerica Bancorporation beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.