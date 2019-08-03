Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westamerica Bancorporation has 91.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Westamerica Bancorporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.70% 1.30% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Westamerica Bancorporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation N/A 62 22.88 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Westamerica Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.29 2.40

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 57.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westamerica Bancorporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Westamerica Bancorporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westamerica Bancorporation’s rivals are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation does not pay a dividend.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.