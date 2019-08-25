Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westamerica Bancorporation has 91.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Westamerica Bancorporation has 4.03% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Westamerica Bancorporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.70% 1.30% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Westamerica Bancorporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation N/A 62 22.88 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Westamerica Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

The potential upside of the competitors is 59.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westamerica Bancorporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Westamerica Bancorporation’s rivals are 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation does not pay a dividend.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.