Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation 61 8.42 N/A 2.75 22.53 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.96 N/A 3.97 12.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Chemung Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Westamerica Bancorporation is presently more expensive than Chemung Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 12% 1.3% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Chemung Financial Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares and 35.2% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares. Comparatively, Chemung Financial Corporation has 9.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westamerica Bancorporation -2.27% -1.6% -1.92% -0.85% 9.67% 11.21% Chemung Financial Corporation 2.62% -1.18% 8.01% 14.79% 3.52% 19.51%

For the past year Westamerica Bancorporation has weaker performance than Chemung Financial Corporation

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Chemung Financial Corporation.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.