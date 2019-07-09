West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Valuation Rose While Macquarie Group LTD Decreased Position by $6.23 Million; Chesapeake Asset Management Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 56,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,612 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 110,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.89. About 190,166 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Korea-based Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank accumulated 45,235 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt has 22,879 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc stated it has 63,659 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Invest Gru Ltd holds 5,409 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 4,829 shares. Cna Fincl invested in 32,969 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt owns 4,096 shares. Hanson & Doremus, a Vermont-based fund reported 9,156 shares. Northstar Group Inc invested in 1.33% or 26,837 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sarasin And Partners Llp has 473,812 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 100,814 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91 million for 42.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 38,749 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63,700 shares. Moreover, Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma has 0.36% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 60,600 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 1,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Etrade Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 10,120 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 50,371 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cambridge Inv holds 2,556 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.38% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Asset Mngmt Inc has 2,419 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 78,611 shares. 134,315 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 55,534 shares to 7.90 million shares, valued at $185.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 26,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.