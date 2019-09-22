West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stock Rose While Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.05 Million; Contravisory Investment Management Has Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $4.15 Million; Share Price Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2623.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 38,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 39,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 726,428 shares traded or 125.68% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,541 shares to 59,995 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 51.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,020 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Montag A Assocs invested in 2,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis invested in 0.06% or 60,952 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 8,240 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 2.48 million shares. 127,725 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Pennsylvania-based Sei Co has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 1,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas-based Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 63,414 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research. 13,291 are owned by Chatham Cap Gru Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Tarbox Family Office reported 11 shares. Bamco Ny holds 1.59 million shares.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,104 shares to 92,879 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,969 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).