West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake Maintained by Principal Financial Group Inc; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake Maintained by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,285 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 85,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.93. About 257,578 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,095 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, up from 324,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 73,477 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 9,233 shares to 379,709 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 56,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 151,200 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 215,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

