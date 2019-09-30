West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.37 Million; Hexcel New (HXL) Market Value Rose While Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 74,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.21M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 414,134 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 76.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 10,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 3,324 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 14,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 280,614 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.72 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability has 0.41% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 15,699 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 21,753 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 7,440 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 117,192 shares. Brinker Capital owns 33,838 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Timucuan Asset Mgmt Inc Fl stated it has 1.07M shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 800 are owned by Numerixs Technology. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,396 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 10,396 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,829 shares to 3,718 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 4,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,248 shares, and has risen its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council owns 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 25,916 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,959 shares. Brinker Inc accumulated 0.1% or 22,653 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp reported 373,348 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 16,499 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 124 shares. Synovus Corp owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0.02% or 431,919 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com owns 118,894 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,640 shares.

