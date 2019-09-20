West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Decreased Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $357,903

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73M, up from 73,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $229.38. About 1.94M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 53,125 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,366 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 4.53M shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 230,731 shares. 105,902 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Management. 25,000 were reported by Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. 5,848 were accumulated by Capital Inv Counsel Inc. Paragon Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% or 2,103 shares. 7,175 were accumulated by Stearns Fincl. Drexel Morgan And invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 29,700 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Investors accumulated 2.86% or 58.72M shares. Bellecapital Intl has 1,314 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 1.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gideon Capital Advisors reported 2,866 shares stake. Lourd Lc invested in 0.07% or 3,517 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 52,031 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advisors has 0.06% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Shine Investment Advisory has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Sandhill Cap Prtn Lc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 135,868 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 130,973 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has 7,945 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,698 shares. 4,765 were reported by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc. Suntrust Banks holds 42,116 shares. Stephens Ar reported 3,306 shares. 338,659 were reported by Eagle Asset Inc. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 1,307 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,994 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Tru invested in 0.03% or 854 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 24,300 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 51.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.