West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Decreased Its Stake by $507,430 as Market Value Rose; Financial Architects Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $314,820

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 236,522 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares to 126,194 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91 million for 43.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Management reported 1,894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,279 were reported by Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Assetmark Incorporated owns 23 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 2,679 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 33,755 shares. The New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Strs Ohio owns 3,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Inc stated it has 7.35M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.06% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Llc invested 1.3% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Huntington Bancorp accumulated 2,957 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 578 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,208 shares to 340 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. On Wednesday, January 9 WOODFORD BRENT sold $225,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited holds 856,699 shares or 5.11% of its portfolio. 682,449 are owned by Blair William And Il. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls reported 2,500 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 264,933 shares. Maryland Capital invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Mngmt reported 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Oh reported 3,113 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 27,010 shares stake. Parsec Mgmt stated it has 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). A D Beadell Inv Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,120 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Lc owns 177,430 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 230,632 were reported by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc. Monetta Ser reported 15,000 shares.

