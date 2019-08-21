West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position Has Raised by Prudential Financial Inc; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Upped Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $351,900

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 36,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 315,743 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80M, up from 278,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 2,083 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 13,062 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 6,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 137,777 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1,084 shares to 1,744 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 110,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or holds 0.14% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,907 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 8,175 shares. Mawer Inv Management Ltd holds 290,225 shares. 21,759 were reported by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 5,110 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 31,864 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). The New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.06% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Carroll Associate reported 105 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 7,581 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,774 shares. Park Avenue Securities holds 0.01% or 2,195 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Llc accumulated 39,283 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,467 shares to 15,354 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,909 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).