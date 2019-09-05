West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding Held by Aqr Capital Management Llc; Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Mohawk Industries (PXD) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries (PXD) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 1,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 133,918 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 billion, down from 135,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.44. About 403,646 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 67.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 44,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 110,255 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, up from 65,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 30,278 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70M for 14.80 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

