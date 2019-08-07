West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holder Chatham Capital Group Decreased Its Position by $507,430 as Share Price Rose; American International Group Ord (AIG) Holder Starr International Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $9.60 Million as Share Value Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $138.42. About 349,385 shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 194 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 257,918 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 229,228 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. 885,105 were reported by Axa. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 37,070 shares. American Gp invested in 292,671 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Partners holds 17.95 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 1,052 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) invested in 214,292 shares. Fdx Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Asset One Ltd holds 0.1% or 419,728 shares. Brinker reported 134,695 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Office park in south Charlotte nabs national coworking concept – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: West Pharmaceutical Services – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares to 297,900 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 49.44 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.