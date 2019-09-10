West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holder Bokf Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Parkwood Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 33,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 72,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 19.12M shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Bokf decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 83.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 3,115 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 19,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 556,974 shares traded or 88.37% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 50.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.27% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 37,845 are owned by Citigroup. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.06% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 162,468 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 406,697 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Commerce owns 207 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 80,140 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited holds 11,416 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,055 shares. 1.44 million were reported by Capital Investors. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). World Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,648 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma has 0.04% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 913,857 shares. Vanguard holds 7.35 million shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,527 shares to 16,687 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,881 shares to 17,147 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Mgmt reported 116,075 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc invested in 0.26% or 2,535 shares. 38,854 are owned by Exchange Cap. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 734,259 shares. Pnc Finance Group owns 5.18 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.6% or 50,662 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 168,905 shares. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.58% or 111,406 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 90,022 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 0.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northstar Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 9,167 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.51% or 36.40 million shares. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bbr Ptnrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 62,652 shares.

