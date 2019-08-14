West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Position Lifted by Sandhill Capital Partners Llc; Fedex (FDX) Holder Novare Capital Management Upped Position by $423,540

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $142.35. About 195,705 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 23,869 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 21,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap accumulated 7,075 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,938 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Amp Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 2,106 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 7.35M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 12,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,416 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has 2.61M shares. Chatham Cap Gp, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,514 shares. 10,120 were reported by Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Symphony Asset Lc owns 1,813 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,267 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 162,468 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Company Na has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bath Savings Trust invested 0.74% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eaton Vance has 360,214 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 1,598 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 870 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.34% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,966 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Llc owns 131,220 shares for 6.31% of their portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na accumulated 0.03% or 2,555 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 2,527 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 9,299 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.88% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 19,754 shares. 17,501 are held by Covington Cap Management. Tiemann Ltd Llc holds 1,734 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Merchants holds 7,715 shares.

