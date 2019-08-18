West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Holding Held by Sandhill Capital Partners Llc; Holder Beaconlight Capital Increased Universal Display (OLED) Position

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 150,971 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.78. About 393,876 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: WST,GEMP,NVCR,QGEN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 13,055 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 2,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability accumulated 16,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 109,074 shares. Dupont Cap owns 7,955 shares. 50,371 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.23% or 853,101 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 11,416 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 19,931 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0% or 3,702 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,905 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Pcl accumulated 98,426 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,305 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).