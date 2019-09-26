West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to pay $0.16 on Nov 6, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is -13.65% below currents $88.3 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 22. Credit Suisse maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Friday, September 20 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $35.0000 52.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $31.0000 60.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is expected to pay $0.16 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:WST) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s current price of $145.64 translates into 0.11% yield. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $145.64. About 325,071 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Voya Management Limited Company owns 27,410 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Principal Gru owns 328,561 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Cap Lc has 39,803 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 21,836 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 5,105 shares. Ami Asset Corp reported 2.32% stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.07% or 8,850 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 32,589 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 73,561 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 31,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.05% or 5,148 shares. Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.17% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.84 billion. The company's Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 48.24 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

The stock increased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 646,570 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE SEES 2Q REV. $220.0M TO $230.0M, EST. $214.7M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 87c

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 38.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

