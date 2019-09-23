West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to pay $0.16 on Nov 6, 2019; Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh (MMP) Shorts Up By 5.92%

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is expected to pay $0.16 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:WST) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s current price of $143.09 translates into 0.11% yield. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 727,554 shares traded or 126.03% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh (NYSE:MMP) had an increase of 5.92% in short interest. MMP’s SI was 7.36 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.92% from 6.95M shares previously. With 753,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh (NYSE:MMP)’s short sellers to cover MMP’s short positions. The SI to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnersh’s float is 3.24%. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.73M shares traded or 357.09% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity. Joung Chansoo also bought $336,414 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, August 20.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.39 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 11.24 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool" on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha" published on September 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire" on August 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.17’s average target is 4.17% above currents $67.36 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. Ladenburg maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Ladenburg has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Credit Suisse maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 592,154 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 2.48% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 20,046 shares. Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 30,925 shares. Freestone Cap Llc accumulated 23,692 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gilman Hill Asset Llc reported 54,508 shares. 4,041 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,351 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn accumulated 1.40M shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 71,080 shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 1.87% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,264 shares. 137,848 are held by Glenmede Trust Na.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.65 billion. The company's Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 47.4 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.