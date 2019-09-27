West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to pay $0.16 on Nov 6, 2019; Canyon Capital Advisors Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 19.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 15.20M shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Canyon Capital Advisors Llc holds 62.39 million shares with $737.39 million value, down from 77.58 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 7.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is expected to pay $0.16 on Nov 6, 2019. (NYSE:WST) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s current price of $143.11 translates into 0.11% yield. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143.11. About 270,969 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 3,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 39,020 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.22% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Street owns 2.26 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 13,815 shares. Moreover, Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.05% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 5,148 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,485 shares. Kings Point Mgmt reported 2,864 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% stake. Bell Financial Bank reported 6,117 shares stake. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 3,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.65 billion. The company's Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 47.4 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock has $12.75 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.69’s average target is 0.86% above currents $11.59 stock price. Caesars Entertainment Corporation – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CZR in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.