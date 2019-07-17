West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to pay $0.15 on Aug 7, 2019; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 253 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 220 decreased and sold their equity positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 128.18 million shares, down from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stanley Black & Decker Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 176 Increased: 183 New Position: 70.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:WST) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s current price of $123.22 translates into 0.12% yield. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 103,316 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Ami Asset has invested 1.71% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Connable Office holds 2,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 870 are owned by Fort Lp. 1,226 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd (Trc). Wheatland Advsrs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,600 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Advisory Net Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Contravisory owns 1,103 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 106,825 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.55M shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 924,964 shares.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. The company's Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 42.64 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.08. About 724,923 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fortune 500 company laying off dozens as it closes Greater Cincinnati plant – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $387.92M for 14.36 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for 237,714 shares. Davis owns 42,796 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc has 2.77% invested in the company for 457,145 shares. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Services Inc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.57 million shares.