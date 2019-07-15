West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to pay $0.15 on Aug 7, 2019; Coe Capital Management Has Cut By $427,200 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:WST) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s current price of $124.43 translates into 0.12% yield. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 188,759 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 1,609 shares with $2.87M value, down from 1,849 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $990.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.14 billion. The company's Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 43.06 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1920 lowest target. $2158.21’s average target is 7.32% above currents $2011 stock price. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

