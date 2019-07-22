West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to pay $0.15 on Aug 7, 2019; AEROPORTS DE PARIS ADP ORDINARY SHARES (AEOXF) Shorts Lowered By 22.4%

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:WST) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s current price of $121.41 translates into 0.12% yield. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 292,085 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

AEROPORTS DE PARIS ADP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had a decrease of 22.4% in short interest. AEOXF’s SI was 102,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.4% from 132,600 shares previously. It closed at $179 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management has 0.06% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,832 shares. Carroll Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 106,339 shares. Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 20,233 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Barbara Oil has 3,700 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 12,905 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De reported 24,930 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 1.08 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,103 are owned by Contravisory Mgmt. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.92 billion. The company's Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 42.01 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

