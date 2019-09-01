West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Since West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 120 6.07 N/A 2.87 47.91 Inogen Inc. 77 2.73 N/A 2.06 29.85

In table 1 we can see West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Inogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Inogen Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is currently more expensive than Inogen Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Inogen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Inogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Inogen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Inogen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Inogen Inc. is $90, which is potential 94.09% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Inogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Inogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 40.03% stronger performance while Inogen Inc. has -50.47% weaker performance.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Inogen Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.