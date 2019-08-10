West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 116 6.01 N/A 2.87 47.91 Illumina Inc. 315 12.69 N/A 5.77 51.91

In table 1 we can see West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Illumina Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Illumina Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Illumina Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Illumina Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Illumina Inc. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1. Competitively, Illumina Inc. has 3.7 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Illumina Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Illumina Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Illumina Inc.’s potential upside is 13.72% and its average target price is $334.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Illumina Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Illumina Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 40.03% stronger performance while Illumina Inc. has -0.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.