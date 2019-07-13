West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s Financial Results Comparing With DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

This is a contrast between West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 112 5.24 N/A 2.87 40.63 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 49 3.35 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. From a competition point of view, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Competitively DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a consensus price target of $52, with potential downside of -8.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.04% 7.3% 25.3% 52.44% 15.7% 47.73%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. was less bullish than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.