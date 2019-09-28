West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 145 5.26 73.04M 2.87 47.91 BioLife Solutions Inc. 20 0.00 11.50M 0.16 122.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. BioLife Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 50,480,337.27% 16.2% 11.2% BioLife Solutions Inc. 58,703,420.11% 9.2% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta indicates that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 13. BioLife Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BioLife Solutions Inc. is $22, which is potential 36.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.8% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares and 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. was less bullish than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors BioLife Solutions Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.