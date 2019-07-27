West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Touches $136.91 High on Jul, 27; Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) Sentiment Is 1.5

Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.50, from 3 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 4 trimmed and sold stakes in Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 791,583 shares, up from 736,588 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached all time high today, Jul, 27 and still has $143.76 target or 5.00% above today’s $136.91 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.06B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $143.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $503.05 million more. The stock increased 3.05% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 652,547 shares traded or 134.04% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 612 shares traded. BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) has risen 0.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.01% the S&P500.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust for 14,158 shares. Harvey Capital Management Inc owns 25,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 35,675 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 96,311 shares.

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $79.84 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust Announces Share Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BFO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Term CEF Ladder #6: Convertible Bond And Preferred Stock Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “West Pharmaceutical Services’s (WST) CEO Eric Green on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “West Pharma (WST) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.