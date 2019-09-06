West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Reaches $150.37 High on Sep, 6; MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $157.89 target or 5.00% above today’s $150.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $11.09 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $157.89 PT is reached, the company will be worth $554.50M more. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $150.37. About 36,292 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Among 2 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSCI has $25800 highest and $22300 lowest target. $249’s average target is 3.59% above currents $240.38 stock price. MSCI had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $234.0000 New Target: $258.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $216.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 2.10% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $240.38. About 126,507 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 6,658 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 0.09% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Comerica Bancshares invested in 16,121 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.02% or 65,768 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment holds 0.27% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,498 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 22,777 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 12,733 shares. 50,504 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Ltd. Kylin Limited Liability holds 320,900 shares. King Luther Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 16,365 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 81,708 shares. 105,600 are owned by Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 31,984 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.09% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 183,995 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 33,790 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.36 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 35.86 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Has Soared 404%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “MSCI to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Pull Record Amount From Saudi Arabia ETF – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm holds 242 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 19,900 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability has 607,437 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Uss Management holds 1.09 million shares. Schroder Management Gp accumulated 621,562 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Commerce Financial Bank owns 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,491 shares. 308,758 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Blackrock owns 7.11 million shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.11% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 3,200 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 0.01% or 129,970 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has 16,280 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.63 million for 53.70 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.09 billion. The company??s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 49.81 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.