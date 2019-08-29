West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Reaches $146.81 High on Aug, 29; Fairpointe Capital Has Boosted Its Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Holding

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $155.62 target or 6.00% above today’s $146.81 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.83 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $155.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $649.62 million more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 31,677 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 46,955 shares as Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.69M shares with $100.89M value, up from 1.64M last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing now has $11.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 180,548 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.83 billion. The company??s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 48.63 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 52.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

