West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Reaches $145.83 After 8.00% Up Move; ZUR ROSE GROUP AG SWITZERLAND (ZRSEF) SI Decreased By 0.16%

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) increased 1.34% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $145.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending.

Zur Rose Group AG, an online pharmacy company, wholesales products to medical practitioners under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany and Austria. The company has market cap of $793.34 million. The firm also develops medicines management services to enhance the medication process; and provides networking systems in the Swiss healthcare market. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 5, 2018, it operated three shop-in-shop pharmacies in Bern, Basel, and Limmatplatz, Switzerland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Impressed By West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:WST) ROE?" on September 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com published "The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?" on May 13, 2019.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.86 billion. The company??s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 48.3 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 52.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.