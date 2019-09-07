West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Comparison side by side

Since West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 121 6.25 N/A 2.87 47.91 Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.43 N/A 3.89 23.38

In table 1 we can see West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Utah Medical Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Utah Medical Products Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.29 beta indicates that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Utah Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Utah Medical Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 70.4%. About 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has stronger performance than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.