West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Comparison side by side

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 145 5.26 73.04M 2.87 47.91 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 64 -1.76 56.13M -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 50,494,296.58% 16.2% 11.2% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 87,361,867.70% -114.7% -59.4%

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on the other hand, has 0.3 beta which makes it 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 86.7%. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 5.14% are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has weaker performance than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.