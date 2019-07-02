West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Comparison side by side

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 110 5.20 N/A 2.87 40.63 electroCore Inc. 6 45.29 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% electroCore Inc. 0.00% -161.6% -76.9%

Liquidity

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, electroCore Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and electroCore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 14.7%. 0.3% are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.1% of electroCore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74% electroCore Inc. -36.44% -40.94% -45.73% -60.11% 0% -40.1%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. had bullish trend while electroCore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors electroCore Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.