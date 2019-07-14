West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and reduced their equity positions in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.02 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report $0.72 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. WST’s profit would be $52.91M giving it 43.20 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 186,192 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.14 billion. The company??s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 43.06 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 109,074 shares. 7,581 were reported by Shell Asset Co. State Street reported 2.29 million shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 1,292 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 1,745 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 621,562 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 24 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Westpac invested in 42,428 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Geode Capital Limited invested in 813,441 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc reported 2,195 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 18,874 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 440 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $159.69 million. The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund for 297,372 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 48,027 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 376,904 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 189,575 shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 50,390 shares traded or 159.92% up from the average. Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has risen 2.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.33% the S&P500.