West Oak Capital Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Conns (CONN) Has 2.23 Sentiment

Conns Inc (CONN) investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 89 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 40 cut down and sold their stakes in Conns Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 22.91 million shares, up from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Conns Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 24 Increased: 43 New Position: 46.

West Oak Capital Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 81.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The West Oak Capital Llc holds 2,330 shares with $133,000 value, down from 12,740 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.82’s average target is 11.43% above currents $75.22 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 to “Strong Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16,494 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 849,300 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc stated it has 383,583 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 7,795 were accumulated by Fayerweather Charles. Vident Investment Advisory holds 0.77% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 251,689 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 213,945 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.64% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Golub Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,894 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Park Circle invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Scotia reported 78,718 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 0.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 692,485 shares. California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ims Capital Management has invested 0.89% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barton Inv holds 0.91% or 95,995 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has 650 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28M for 9.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 326,230 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (CONN) has declined 7.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity.

Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. for 2.90 million shares. Pacific Global Investment Management Co owns 302,360 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 115,360 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 389,635 shares.