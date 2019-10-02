West Oak Capital Trimmed Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Mendon Capital Advisors Holds Position in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK)

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,595 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.32 million shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 74,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 761,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, up from 686,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 27,751 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

