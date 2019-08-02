West Oak Capital Stake In Intl Business Machines (IBM) Was Has Upped; Luminex Del (LMNX) Market Value Declined While Eqis Capital Management Decreased by $588,087 Its Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 25,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 31,810 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 57,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 311,451 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24 million shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,087 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

