West Oak Capital Raised Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position; TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Tri Pointe (NYSE:TPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tri Pointe had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. See TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

West Oak Capital Llc increased Intl Business Machines (IBM) stake by 38.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Oak Capital Llc acquired 3,113 shares as Intl Business Machines (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The West Oak Capital Llc holds 11,293 shares with $1.59 million value, up from 8,180 last quarter. Intl Business Machines now has $126.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invests Incorporated, Arkansas-based fund reported 16,920 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 307,741 shares. Sabal Trust, Florida-based fund reported 1,976 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 20,441 were reported by Foster And Motley Inc. Duff Phelps Investment Co holds 0.02% or 9,685 shares in its portfolio. 3,172 were reported by Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj. Argi Service Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc accumulated 1,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak owns 8,214 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blue Edge Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,500 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.39% or 458,814 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $173 highest and $140 lowest target. $154.50’s average target is 8.24% above currents $142.74 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold TRI Pointe Group, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 210,158 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 83,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 17.72 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 2,658 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Lc stated it has 6.11 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). North Star Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.15% or 100,163 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 184,418 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 21,581 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) or 23,818 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 960,275 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

The stock increased 2.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 799,330 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 18.43% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500.