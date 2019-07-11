West Oak Capital Raised Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.17 Million; General Mills (GIS) Stock Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Stake

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 4.59M shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Financial Architects Inc owns 565 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 200 shares. Legal General Public Ltd accumulated 4.06 million shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 16,735 shares. Smith Moore &, Missouri-based fund reported 16,111 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.33% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Strs Ohio holds 0.07% or 302,765 shares. Mengis Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd reported 490,418 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Century Companies owns 1.94M shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada owns 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 24,356 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc stated it has 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 400,765 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 74,285 shares to 113,573 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.69% or 79,661 shares. Fulton National Bank Na stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Capstone Advsr Limited Liability owns 20,218 shares. 701 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Inc. Crescent Park Lp owns 53,407 shares. Bender Robert & Associates invested 1.44% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Btc Cap Management stated it has 2,450 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 2.88M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 0.1% or 6,278 shares. Fairfield Bush &, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 2.39 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Grimes, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,095 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,178 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).