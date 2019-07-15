West Oak Capital Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lowered as Shares Rose; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Natixis Has Upped Its Position by $24.29 Million as Share Value Declined

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 4.73M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm

Natixis increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 756.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 311,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 352,545 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.71 million, up from 41,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL REAFFIRMS YEAR EPS FORECAST IN SLIDES; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q TOTAL CAPACITY 3.5%-4%, SAW 3.5%-4.5%; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q ADJ PRE-TAX MARGIN 0.0% – 2.0%, SAW ABOUT 0.0%; 18/05/2018 – Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United; 23/05/2018 – UAL CEO OPTIMISTIC OF REACHING COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT W/PILOTS; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 172,331 shares to 474,826 shares, valued at $30.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 87,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,038 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,418 are held by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk). Principal Fin Gp accumulated 330,516 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% or 476 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 144,024 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 29,585 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 995,281 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability holds 70,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 434,903 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 2,620 shares. Veritable LP invested in 7,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 5,635 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point holds 2.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 75,000 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.69% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Azimuth Capital Management Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 934,868 shares. 456 were accumulated by Farmers Savings Bank. Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited invested in 1.52 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Private Trust Na invested in 8,141 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 1.18M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation invested in 0.21% or 24,810 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba invested in 0.09% or 6,068 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 0.01% or 15,677 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 27,128 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service accumulated 0.01% or 275 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 107,903 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.70 million for 30.34 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.