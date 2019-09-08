West Oak Capital Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; American Tower Reit (AMT) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Lifted Stake by $461,768 as Stock Price Rose

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 7,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09M shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian invested in 86,209 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 1.36 million shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru reported 2,126 shares stake. Pinnacle Limited has 52,450 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Security State Bank Of So Dak owns 1.62% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,725 shares. Asset One Co Limited has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,620 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Koshinski Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,964 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 22,556 shares. Aviance Limited Liability Company holds 1.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 132,346 shares. Jennison Assocs holds 0.08% or 1.39 million shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 4,000 shares. Finemark Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,311 shares to 100,486 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,844 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).