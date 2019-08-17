West Oak Capital Maintains Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Lifted by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Esports Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the Boom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia’s AI Opportunity Isn’t Being Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Retail Bank Trust holds 38,174 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.79% or 12,821 shares. Personal Cap owns 21,913 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 237,363 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 138,799 shares stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested 0.86% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 1,381 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,554 are held by Davenport And Com Limited Com. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 1.8% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5.09 million shares. Utah Retirement owns 109,970 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Td Asset Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 2,070 shares or 0.28% of the stock.