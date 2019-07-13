West Oak Capital Lifted Its Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) as Share Value Declined; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stock Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Raised Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 837,964 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Bankshares & Company Dba First Bankers Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,629 shares. Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated holds 2.16% or 30,998 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd stated it has 5,309 shares. Hamel Associates reported 3,030 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 72,164 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Terril Brothers Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,034 shares. Strategic Financial Service Inc holds 8,579 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 117,909 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,422 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Pinnacle Lc holds 0% or 19,280 shares. Shufro Rose, a New York-based fund reported 12,568 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Co has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 50 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 58,683 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 60,566 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Old-School Tech Giants Offer Great Value and Dividends During the Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-First Strategy for New Stadium – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial owns 239 shares. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 114,039 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 462,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 16,310 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 54,837 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.21% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na holds 21,113 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 400 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Pggm Invs reported 390,298 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 800,549 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 8,115 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.