West Oak Capital Increased Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); Vertex One Asset Management Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Boosted by $2.31 Million as Stock Price Declined

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 122.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 7.50M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

