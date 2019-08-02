West Oak Capital Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Increased by $307,650 as Stock Price Declined; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Upped Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) Position by $16.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.01M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr (BUD) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,830 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.55 million, up from 5,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa Nv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 731,323 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (NYSE:BBVA) by 18,154 shares to 49,774 shares, valued at $285.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,360 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

