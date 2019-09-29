West Oak Capital Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Trimmed by $1.13 Million as Stock Rose; Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Share Price Rose While Wallace Capital Management Trimmed by $1.84 Million Its Holding

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,595 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.40M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 2,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 120,439 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.11 million, down from 123,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $15.5 during the last trading session, reaching $656.65. About 13,813 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – IT INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $759.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Healthcare Group Intensifies Growth Strategy with Hiring of New Strategic Partnerships Vice President – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group – Business Wire” published on April 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks You’ve Probably Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Graduate’s Bucket List Helps Students Navigate the Path to Adulthood with Important Life Lessons – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.